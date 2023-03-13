BENSON—Carolyn Evalina Criswell, of Benson, Arizona, passed into eternity from her home on February 27, 2023, at the age of 94 years. Born in Logansport, Indiana, May 30, 1928, to parents John Case and Ida Margaret (Smith) Harless, Carolyn shared life for over 70 years with her high school sweetheart/husband Ernest Gale Criswell, who preceded her in death.
Carolyn loved music, reading, and keeping up with her children and grandchildren. She kept daily records in her journals and was also inspired from time to time to write poetry. Carolyn farmed with Gale in Indiana most of her life, yet also briefly ran a restaurant and was a nurses assistant during a 10-year residence in Arizona in the 1960s. They moved permanently to Arizona in 2015. She has especially enjoyed, in recent years, her friendship with Leona Reed of St. David, AZ. Together they were a fearsome euchre team.
Carolyn was an inspiration to all who knew her, a wise and loving counselor to her own children and grandchildren, and to their spouses and friends was surrogate mother and friend.
She is survived by her children, Cristy (David) Moore of Henderson, NV, E. Kathy (Mark) Suagee of Benson, AZ, Casey (Peggy) Criswell of Hardy, VA, and Eyde (Greg) Williams of Indianapolis, IN; grandchildren, Richard Moore, Rachel (Richard) Gabriel, Dylan (Brionne Beck) Suagee, Zachary (Gabriela) Brennan, Brandon Criswell, Britany (Tom) Scogland, Megan Hefner, Jasmine (Gene) Tesdahl, Summer (Andrew) Walter, Tyler VanMeter, and Teaya (Keyton) Brewer; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by husband E. Gale Criswell, son Kim Alan Criswell (Donna Warner), and grandson Heath Devin Moore.+
Carolyns cremains will be placed in Davis Cemetery, Burnettsville, IN, on May 20, 2023. Remembrance donations can be sent to Pikes Creek Church of the Brethren, 7047 E. 175 North, Monticello, IN 47960.