Carolyn J. Harkins Mar 17, 2023 Mar 17, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DEATH NOTICE: Carolyn J. Harkins was born on September 9, 1937 in Santa Monica California and passed away on March 14, 2023 in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags The Press Most Popular Four killed in I-10 crash in Benson, officials say 4 victims in fatal highway wreck near Benson identified Latest Mexican gray wolf count shows population moving closer to Cochise County UPDATE: Cox internet outage impacts Herald/Review Wednesday print edition delivery Partner of man sentenced to prison for more than 40 years speaks out Elections director job now being advertised Vultures invade Bisbee for annual event Carjacking of man, 86, ends in crash at Border Patrol checkpoint 'Possibly struck something:' 911 calls provide new details in border rancher murder case Sarah Marley principal in Douglas gets dunked Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit See more e-editions View Today's Edition E-Edition Herald Review Media 12 hrs ago Most Popular Four killed in I-10 crash in Benson, officials say 4 victims in fatal highway wreck near Benson identified Latest Mexican gray wolf count shows population moving closer to Cochise County UPDATE: Cox internet outage impacts Herald/Review Wednesday print edition delivery Partner of man sentenced to prison for more than 40 years speaks out Elections director job now being advertised Vultures invade Bisbee for annual event Carjacking of man, 86, ends in crash at Border Patrol checkpoint 'Possibly struck something:' 911 calls provide new details in border rancher murder case Sarah Marley principal in Douglas gets dunked COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started