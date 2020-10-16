HEREFORD — Carroll Eugene Brust, 86, of Hereford, Arizona passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at his home in Hereford, Arizona.
Gene was born at home in Powell, Missouri on September 28, 1934 to Carroll Elmer and Juanita Fern Brust. He was baptized into Christ at an early age. He was a loving and devoted husband and father and had forged numerous lifelong friendships. Gene knew that God and his brother Jesus Christ was always with him throughout his life. He will be sorely missed but never forgotten as he made an impressionable impact on both his family and friends.
Gene’s most favorite hobbies were hunting and fishing. During his early years of marriage, Gene enjoyed hunting with his wife and children. He ultimately enjoyed hunting in many countries including Canada, South Africa, Australia and Finland to name a few.
Gene had a full and illustrious life. He received a Bachelor's Degree from Pittsburg State Teachers College, a Masters Degree from the University of Arizona and had earned enough credit hours for achieving his doctorate degree. In his early years, he taught and coached in the Bisbee school system before eventually becoming the superintendent of the Palominas School District until his retirement in 1998. During his tenure as superintendent he established the Hands Across the Border program which assisted with exchange students from Mexico and Canada. Gene later developed a program for the district’s 8th grade students called the Bavispe River Reward Trip with Zebco as its sponsor. He received numerous awards and recognitions for his innovative programs, inducted into the Arizona Hall of Fame, recognized in 1994 as superintendent of the year as well as the top three superintendents in the United States receiving his award in Washington DC in 1995. He was very proud to have served with outstanding board members, administrators, teachers, parents, students and educational officials.
Gene is preceded in death on November 22, 2019 by his loving wife of 64 years, Bettie Jean Taylor Brust. They were married on September 2, 1955 at the Church of Christ in Rocky Comfort, Missouri and honeymooned in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Gene travelled the world with his wife visiting countries like South Africa, France, New Zealand, Australia, Italy, Spain, Finland, Chili and many more.
Gene is also preceded in death by his daughter, Tamra Brust Johnston and his parents Carroll Elmer and Juanita Fern Brust. Gene is survived by his remaining three children, Debra Brust Barnett, 64, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; Richard Brust, 62, of Hereford, Arizona; and William Brust, 52. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Michelle Hollandsworth of Coweta, Oklahoma; Carlos Amarillas of Sierra Vista, Arizona; Tracy Diaz of San Antonio, Texas; Kevin Barnett of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; and Ashley Johnston of Phoenix, Arizona. He is also survived by his sister, Joy Packwood of Exeter, Missouri; sister Janet Dalton of Neosho, Missouri; brother Lynn Brust of Kokomo, Indiana; and sister Rochelle Baker of Tillar, Arkansas. He was blessed with seven great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 9:30 a.m.‐10:30 a.m. at the Sierra Vista Church of Christ, 815 El Camino Real in Sierra Vista. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church. The family respectfully requests that masks be worn inside the church unless medically prohibited. Officiating will be performed by Gene’s good friend, Bill Halsey of Sierra Vista, Arizona and his brother, Lynn Brust of Kokomo, Indiana. Interment will follow at Cochise Memory Gardens Cemetery, 5590 Charleston Road in Sierra Vista.
