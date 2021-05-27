Cash Altamirano, 19

SIERRA VISTA — Cash Altamirano passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Although he left this earth far too soon, he touched those who knew him and loved him with his kind heart, mischievous smile and the contagious laugh we all loved. Cash had dreams of becoming either an underwater welder or owning his own barber shop. As a young boy, he enjoyed playing baseball and as he grew older he grew to love music and singing. He especially enjoyed spending quality time with his family, going to drag races with his dad, going to the zoo with his mom, and playing cards and games whenever the family got together.
He is survived by his parents, Ruth Altamirano, Oogie Altamirano, Kata Abell, and Tom Elsenbaumer; his brothers and sisters Nicole Bennet (Aaron), Britany Lee (Rob), Shawn McCoy, Eden Valenzuela, Janelle McCoy, and Arch McCoy; his grandmother Maya Newcomer, and his many other nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 25th, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Tombstone, Arizona. Following services a reception will be held at the Vigilante Hall in Tombstone, Arizona to grieve, reminisce, and support each other.