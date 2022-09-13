Catherine A. Towsley, 69

NILES, OHIO — Catherine Ann Towsley, 69, passed away peacefully in her home Thursday, September 8, 2022, after a long and valiant battle with cancer.
Catherine was born August 31, 1953, in Warren, the daughter of Marjorie Mae Criddle Chasser and Ernest Clifford Chasser Jr.
She received her degree in business and went on to work as a contracting specialist for the federal government. After retiring in February 2014, Catherine enjoyed crafting, especially working on paper crafts and sewing projects.
She was a wonderful friend, sister, mother and grandmother, who was always there when her family needed her, and an icon of strength, teaching others to never give up, even during the toughest battles.
She is survived in memory by her children, James (Laura) Gilbert Yale II of Texas, Candance (Nathan) Turner of Utah, David (Dani) Towsley Jr. of Washington State and Curtis Towsley of Ohio; sister, Linda (David) Ford of Ohio; brother, Ernest “Chip” (Michele) Chasser III of Ohio; grandchildren, Lindsey Charity Dastrup, Sean Michael Yale, Zachary Philip Turner, Autumn Marie Yale, Jacob Larry Turner, Carson Evan Turner, Josh Jordan Stillman, Garden Rebecca Stillman, Annabell Lyn Towsley and Lilyann Marie Towsley; and great-grandchildren, Elias Daniel Yale and Tucker Dal Yale.
Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, David Lawrence Towsley Sr., who passed on January 17, 2004; son, Phillip Lawrence Yale, who passed away October 4, 1978; granddaughter, Sarah Lana Yale, who passed away on July 13, 1997; and brother, Clifford Earl Chasser, who died on November 23,1950.
The family wishes to thank the medical staff throughout Catherine’s battle with cancer over the years for all their care and efforts that gifted our family more time with our mother, sister and grandmother.