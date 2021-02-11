Catherine Christine Maxine Bean, 23

SIERRA VISTA — Catherine Christine Maxine Bean passed away at the age of 23. She was born on Sep 29, 1997 and passed away on Jan 30, 2021. Catherine was a mother, a daughter, a girlfriend and a friend. Catherine leaves behind a daughter Kara Dawn Buckner, Father Dale Bean, Mother Grace Bean, Brothers Matthew and Andrew Bean, uncles: William, James and Thomas Bean, and her boyfriend Brandon Buckner. Catherine was born at Phoenix Children's Hospital 3.5 months early weighing only 1lb 14.8oz but grew up to be a beautiful and strong young woman. Catherine was a proud Girl Scout, a great bowler, she enjoyed choir, she graduated from Buena High School in 2017. Catherine was a friend to many and she had a natural ability to make friends easily, even Catherine’s neighbors really adored her and enjoyed their talks with her. No words can say enough except that she was loved and will be missed deeply. In lieu of flowers please donate to Kara’s (Catherine’s 7 month old daughter) trust fund through Dale Bean.
