Catherine F. Reynolds Gaeb, 88

ELFRIDA — Catherine F. Reynolds Gaeb of Elfrida, Arizona passed away in Tucson on June 21, 2021, at the age of 88. She was born in Ossining, New York on October 3, 1932, to William Peter Lobus and Alberta Martha (nee Francis) Lobus. She is survived by her sons Harold James Reynolds and David Mark Reynolds along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Private Family Services will be held at Holy Hope Cemetery in Tucson, Arizona. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.

