Cecil W Britton, 83

SIERRA VISTA — My father, Cecil Britton, passed away on Saturday, March 5th, 2022, in Sierra Vista, Arizona at the age of 83. He had been in home hospice since December 2021, fighting a fierce battle with pancreatic cancer. He is also survived by his beloved partner and devoted nurse, my stepmother, Deborah Parker.
Dad was a brilliant, natural engineer, and the oldest son of Cecil R. and Betty Gray Britton. He was born and raised in Lewiston, North Carolina with two younger brothers, Joe and Bobby. Cecil was the first in his family to pursue higher education, attaining a formal apprenticeship with the Newport News Shipbuilding School and a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from North Carolina State University. He married my mother, Annabelle (née Austin; called Belle. Dad was known as Cec to his friends and family) in 1961, and they moved to Newport News, Virginia. I came along in 1963. Dad worked for Newport News Shipbuilding and Dry Dock Co.(Tenneco) until 1975 when he accepted a planning manager's role with Lockheed Shipbuilding & Construction in Seattle, Washington. He also served in the Army National Guard from 1965 - 1975. Cecil remained at Lockheed Martin for 12 years, as Marine Programs Manager, then served as a consultant for American Management Systems till his retirement in the late 1990s.
In 2000, following my mother's retirement, my parents moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona. Cecil served multiple terms as alternately, president and treasurer for the Winterhaven residential community Board of Directors, as well as unofficial computer consultant for his friends and neighbors. He loved technology and never stopped learning or sharing his knowledge. He had a discerning ear for music and a lovely, tuneful whistle. He tirelessly cared for my mother, his wife of 58 years, through her final illness in 2019.
In 2020, he met Deborah Parker and found love once again. They endured early health obstacles and ultimately built a beautiful life together in their own home. They loved to travel and spend time with their friends or most especially, sitting on their patio at sunset, holding hands and a glass of wine.
Cecil is also survived by his daughter Shannon Britton-Jones, son-in-law Benno Jones, his nephews Bobby, Joseph, Bryan, Aaron, and niece Stephanie. He is predeceased by his wife, Annabelle, his brothers Joseph and Bobby, and his parents, Cecil and Betty Gray. No funeral services are planned; private cremation arrangements have been made. A celebration of life will be held later in 2022.
Special thanks to Casa de la Paz hospice for their wonderful care during Cecil’s illness, especially RN Christi and CNA Marylynne. Please direct any donations to Casa de la Paz at 49 Coronado Dr Suite C, Sierra Vista Arizona. 85635.