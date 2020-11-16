SIERRA VISTA–Cecilia passed away on November 11, 2020 in Sierra Vista. She was a life-long resident.
Cecilia is an absolute great light. She loved making jewelry, she loved drawing with her pens. She loved to sing as music was her absolute joy. She loved taking selfies, animals, and her family and friends meant everything to her. Her son Elliot was the light of her life, her heart and soul.
Cecilia is survived by her son Elliot Westmorland of Sierra Vista; maternal grandparents Irwin and Brenda Tso of Huachuca City; her mother Tamara Tso of Sierra Vista, uncle Mark Tso of Sierra Vista; brothers Zack and Kayden Clark of Sierra Vista; step-brother Brison Perry of Sierra Vista; little sister Charlotte Chaves of Sierra Vista; great-great maternal grandmother Elaine Hanno of Lowville, New York; and aunt Cheryl Garrison of Lowville New York.
Services will be held on Saturday, November 21 at 11:00 a.m. at Jensen’s Funeral Home, 5515 S. Hwy 92.
