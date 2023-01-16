SIERRA VISTA- It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Cecilia S. Ledesma, 89. She passed away peacefully on Saturday January 7, 2023 at home surrounded by her loved ones.
Cecilia was born and raised in Naco Sonora, Mexico on the 22nd of November 1933 to the late Eutimio and Maria (Ruiz) Suarez. She resided in Naco, Arizona for 48 years and Sierra Vista for the past ten years. She was a dedicated stay at home mom who not only raised her three children but also cared for her many nieces and nephews. She was a member of the Saint Michael's and Saint Patrick's Church in Naco and Bisbee, Arizona.
In addition to her parents, Cecilia was preceded in death by her husband, Jesus J. Ledesma, and granddaughter, Naydil Daniela Lopez. She was the youngest of seven siblings and was also preceded in death by her sisters Celia S. Salaiz and Alicia Ortiz , brothers Raul, Armando, Gilberto, and Alfredo Suarez.
She is survived by her three children, son Jesus S. Ledesma II (Patricia Mann), daughters, Maria Margarita Ledesma Lopez (Octavio Lopez), Cruz Patricia Ledesma de Lopez (Carlos Lopez). Cecilia also is survived by her sister-in-law, Juanita Ledesma-Sanchez and her brothers-in-law, Francisco Ledesma and Francisco Ortiz; four grandchildren Cecilia Romero (Oscar), Jacqueline, Octavio, and Jocelyn. Seven great grandchildren, Nevaeh, Adriana, Leilani, Daleyza, Mateo, Jessica, and Julian, along with many of her beloved nieces and nephews.
Cecilia was a kind and generous person who loved her family and friends dearly. Everyone who met and worked with her fell in love with her and her quirky personality. She will be missed by many, God bless, and may she Rest In Peace.
Viewing and rosary for our beloved mother Cecilia will be held at Alex Espinosa Funeral Home 1940 W. Highway 92, Bisbee, Arizona, on Thursday January 19, 2023 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with rosary at 6:00 p.m. Family and friends are asked to meet on Friday, January 20, 2023 at the Velatorio Municipal in Naco Sonora, Mexico, Ave. Francisco I. Madero, for wake and rosary starting at 2 p.m. Mass will be held at our Señora De Guadalupe Church at 12:00p.m., on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Following funeral mass, interment will be at the Cementerio Municipal in Naco Sonora, Mexico where she will be joining her beloved husband. Pallbearers present at the events (wake, mass and burial) in Mexico will be Jesus Ledesma II, Octavio A. Ledesma-Lopez, Octavio Lopez, Carlos Lopez, Robert Salaiz and Carlos Ledesma.