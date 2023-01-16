Cecilia S. Ledesma, 89

SIERRA VISTA- It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Cecilia S. Ledesma, 89. She passed away peacefully on Saturday January 7, 2023 at home surrounded by her loved ones.

Cecilia was born and raised in Naco Sonora, Mexico on the 22nd of November 1933 to the late Eutimio and Maria (Ruiz) Suarez. She resided in Naco, Arizona for 48 years and Sierra Vista for the past ten years. She was a dedicated stay at home mom who not only raised her three children but also cared for her many nieces and nephews. She was a member of the Saint Michael's and Saint Patrick's Church in Naco and Bisbee, Arizona.

