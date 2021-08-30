Celia "Sally" Vera Helphrey, 90

BISBEE — With profound sadness, I announce the passing of Celia "Sally" Vera Helphrey. My loving and devoted “MaMa Woman” friend and friend to all whose lives she touched, on August 25, 2021.
She left us at her residence in Bisbee, Arizona. She was in her 90th year.
Born in Clarkdale, Arizona , to Leopoldo Vera and Aurora Medina Vera on November 24, 1930. She witnessed incredible changes to her world, having worked as a housecleaner, then for Five and Dime store Sprouse-Reitz and J.C. Penney's both in Bisbee and in Douglas for a total of 70 years. She retired at the age of 81 years old. She also was the sole provider and constant caregiver for her dad, "Leo" and older sister "Consuelo Vera" for many years with great delight.
She met her husband Jim Helphrey in the middle 60's and was married for a short while. She began to date Luis Aguilar in the late 90's. However, the true man of her dreams, a friend, companion who treated her like a princess, was Mr. Jesse Y. Vasquez, who did propose to her in late 2019, but passed away in June of 2020. She was devastated and heartbroken. Instead of lasting depression, she continually spoke on the duration of dating for two and a half years, that God answered her prayer of a fine, amazing, stature, of a gentleman, and beginning a wonderful, trusting, honest, friendship with his eldest daughter, Frances A. Wright.
The greatest and most amazing decision she made was to ask the Lord JESUS into her heart and become a born-again Christian. She spent the better part of 4 years studying HIS word, the Bible, praying, praising, and honoring the Majestic Father God. She was joyous to begin an everlasting relationship with the Mighty Savior JESUS.
She was a great neighbor and dear friend to Larry "Lalo" and Tomasa Lopez, their 3 boys while living on American Avenue in Bakerville. Her pride and joy were the children of Margarita Rodriguez Garcia; Manuel M. Rodriguez (deceased November 10th, 2014}, Evangeline Pedrego, Mary Helen Rasor, Margaret Dugan, Carol Schwimmer, Christy Hammett, and the favorite, Lori Garcia Draeger.
She worked for many years at J.C. Penney's along-side Edith Lucero, widow of the famous Native American Artist, Mr. Ben Lucero. She would light up when her neighbors Marty Ruiz and Lisa Langham came over with some type of tasty creation to eat and assist her with household chores. Her long-time friend, neighbor, and constant visitor, to the day before her passing was, Mrs. Juanita Moroyoqui.
Predeceased by her devoted father Sir Leopoldo, mother Ma’am Aurora, and sister Amazing Consuelo Vera some 20 years plus. She was lonely but did not "give up" or "quit". She would get groceries to share with many people in need in the community. She would bake enchiladas and create the incredible potato salad which she shared at many events and on several occasions.
Sally lived a full life as a wonderful daughter, sister, homemaker and worker in the retail and manufacturing sector. She was the greatest example of a friend.
She held no grudges, was very forgiving when she was offended, and thought only of praying for such people knowing that “killing them with kindness” was the best method for peace. She laughed a lot. She had a tender and sweet voice that displayed humility, great customer service, and the love for her country of the United States of America. She loved to cook, dance, sing, and garden.
Most of all she loved and was devoted to her friends and neighbors. For her "daughter that she never had”, Frances, along with her husband Jerry L. Wright and her two children Elizabeth Sholley and Jesse Frank she instilled strong values that have served them well. She appreciated, respected, and enjoyed Susan, Gregory, and Bobby Vasquez, their spouses and their children, his two great grandchildren Greyson Sholley and Madison Denny, always remarking on how fortunate Jesse was to have such a family.
She had a memory above any other, her stories were incredible, interesting, and consistent. She was devoted, honest, displayed humility, and goodness with a positive manner at all times. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
When Frances would knock on her door to do her daily visit, Sally walking very slowly to unlock the door would yell out, “here I come”, “here I go”, “I will be there”, “I am coming”. Well my Angel Sally, you have arrived, you are there, you have gone into the loving arms of our Heavenly Father. We will all miss you but know that I will see you again. Rest in peace in paradise for eternity.
A celebration of "Sally's" life will be held at Alex Espinoza's Funeral Home on Saturday, September 4th, 2021 beginning at 2 p.m.