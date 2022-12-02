Chaplain, Col. Chester Randolph Steffey, 91

Chaplain, Col. Chester Randolph Steffey
United States Army, Retired
Chaplain (COL) Chester “Chet” R. Steffey II, U.S. Army, Retired, was called home peacefully to be with his Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, on November 29, 2022, in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
Chet Steffey was born to C. Randolph and Violet I. Hovermale Steffey in 1931 and raised in Saint Joseph, Michigan. He graduated from Saint Joseph High School in 1946. He received a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree from the University of Michigan in Architecture. During his architectural studies and vocational work, Chet began a personal relationship with the LORD Jesus and dedicated his life to His service in 1953.
Chet Steffey was ordained, received a Master's of Divinity from Dallas Theological Seminary, and was commissioned as a Chaplain in the U.S. Army, attaining the rank of Colonel. Chaplain Steffey served two tours in Vietnam, receiving a Bronze Star and Purple Heart, and ministering to wounded soldiers as a member of the hospital staff, as well as supporting the care of orphans. Chaplain Steffey was assigned to the Chief of Chaplains office at the Pentagon and oversaw the design of chapels built on U.S. Army posts. Throughout his 28 years as a Chaplain, he was able to travel extensively throughout Europe and the Mediterranean, using his architectural degree to explore historical biblical sites of interest and make archaeological discoveries. Chet was an avid runner and completed numerous marathons. He was an accomplished pianist who authored several hymns. Chet was ultimately a teacher of the Bible, and blessed many home fellowships with his love, wisdom, and insight into the Holy Scriptures. He was passionate about everything he studied and his passion was infectious.
Chet Steffey was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother M. Gail Steffey. Throughout his years, Chet was a part of and beloved by many families wherever he called home.
A brief closed casket ceremony followed by full military honors will be performed at Southern Arizona Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery (1300 South Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635) at 11:00 am on the 8th of December, 2022. Guests are requested to arrive no later than 10:40 am. A reception will follow the conclusion of the ceremony. Donations in Chester’s honor are requested in lieu of flowers. Donations may be made to Ethnos 360 Aviation, via the following website: https://ethnos360.org/projects/ethnos360-aviation-general-giving. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at https://www.hatfieldfh.com.