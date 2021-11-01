Chaplain Dan Sakall, 95

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
TUCSON — Chaplain Dan Sakall was born November 26, 1925, one of ten children born to Juliana and Basil Sakall in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. He passed away October 26, 2021, in Oro Valley at the age of 95. At eighteen he entered the United States Navy and was a veteran of foreign wars. At twenty-five he felt a call to the Gospel ministry. He supplied at four churches before coming to Arizona where, at the University of Arizona, he earned a master's degree in Criminal Rehabilitation. Academia was to govern a large part of his life since he taught eighteen different subjects while working full time for the Pima County Superior Court. Five books and fifty in-service articles bear his name. He was to meet and marry the very lovely Melanie Hollifield Lueck of Willcox, Arizona and a graduate of Willcox High School, class of 1959. Melanie came with a boy in each hand, Jeff, and Ted Lueck. Another son, Greg, was added. They all lost Melanie to Alzheimer's on January 17, 2016. The couple also leaves nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Three of Dan's books were spiritual dialogue with the Trinity of God. They contain three hundred short subjects. When asked why he works so hard at writing he would answer: "It is my way of talking with my soul in an attempt to examine it Quarm Deo (before the face of God)." He taught that faith was the only rational approach to life accessible to mortal man. Graveside
Services will be 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Sunset Cemetery, with flag presentation by the United States Navy Honor Guard. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.