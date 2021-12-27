Charles ‘Chuck’ Batten, 74

SIERRA VISTA — Our husband, dad, brother and grandpa Charles “Chuck” Batten left us on December 19 to "go rest high on that mountain" after a short battle with a very aggressive form of lung cancer. He peacefully left us on December 19, 2021 surrounded by family at the VA Hospital in Tucson where he received excellent care. As per his wishes, he will be cremated and his ashes spread in a place he chose, in the Spring. There will be a visitation on December 30th at 1 pm at Hatfield's Mortuary where those who knew him well will share their memories. That will be followed by a full Military Honors Service at 2 pm. Chuck was born and raised in southern West Virginia. His dad, Charley, and his mother, Julia Batten preceded him in death as did his brothers Carl and J.E. and his sister Deanna. He is survived by his wife, Rita, of 41 years, his son James from San Antonio, Texas, and his daughter, Janis Harow, from Tucson. He had six grandchildren, James, Jr and Kayla Batten from San Antonio, Samantha, Alexander. Bethany and Dylan Harow of Tucson. He also left behind a sister and her husband Deloras and Butch Tyree of Rock Hill South Carolina. Two of his nephews, Robert and Charley Tyree considered him their "hero" because of his military service.
After graduation from Mt. Hope High School in 1965, Chuck joined the Air Force and served his country during the height of the Viet Nam War. Then, having received a taste of the military life. he joined the Army in 1978, was in Desert Storm and served until his retirement in 1993 achieving the rank of SFC with an MOS of 63B. Retirement from the Army allowed him to continue what he loved to do as he began work with Army contractors until his retirement from the workforce. He was then able to explore the mountains and valleys in the area with his best friend John Trombly and to also make short haul trips with his longtime Army and trucker friend and brother, Rick MacLean.
While he will be sorely missed, his work here was done, it was time and he was ready to meet his maker having made peace with the Lord.