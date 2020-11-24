Charles Dean Kartchner, 85
BENSON — Charles Dean Kartchner, 85, reunited with the singular choice of his heart, Joanne Lee Allen Kartchner, on November 18, 2020. Born in Pomerene, Arizona to James Anderson and Lois Martineau Kartchner, Dean was raised in St. David, the third child in a large, supportive family. Family, faith, work, and a love of the natural world would prove to be constant sources of joy in his life.
Dean further prepared for his life’s work by graduating from the University of Arizona with a degree in chemistry, and subsequently from Cornell Medical School. While in New York, Dean and Joanne welcomed the first of their children to their family. They saw each of their children as a cherished blessing from God.
Their family continued to grow as Dean served stints in the U. S. Public Health Service before they settled in Benson, Arizona, where Dean worked with his brothers Max and Dale in the Kartchner Clinic, the predecessor to the Benson Hospital. Dean later completed a residency in anesthesiology, and then worked with brothers Max and Paul in practice in Tucson.
He enjoyed working on his farm with his family on his “days off,” and could often be found whistling during projects. As busy as he was, Dean made a point to take his children on annual camping trips.
Dean served faithfully as bishop of the Pomerene Ward and later as president of the St. David Arizona Stake for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Upon retirement, Dean completed volunteer church medical missions to Bogota, Colombia and Mexico City, Mexico with his sweetheart, Joanne.
They also relished their opportunity to serve together as temple workers in the Gila Valley Arizona Temple.
He leaves behind a posterity grateful for his influence: Brian (Lynda), Wade (Vicky), Milo (Jenny), Dwight (Melissa), Amy (Shayne), Jared (Rae Dawn), Ellen (Reese), Sarah (Michael), Kathryn (Joel), Matthew (Julia), Martha (Brad), Paul (Jeanie), Kristen (Randy), 59 grandchildren, and 50 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the St. David Arizona Stake building (381 North Pomerene Road), with a viewing at 9:00 a.m. and funeral at 10:00 a.m. The Zoom information for the 10:00 a.m. service is meeting ID: 828 7975 7661; with passcode: 620155. A graveside service and burial will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Pomerene cemetery.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.