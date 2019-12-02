Charles Eugene Kennedy, 58
SIERRA VISTA—Passed away November 27, 2019 surrounded by family after an almost 22 year battle with cancer. Born September 1, 1961 in Winter Haven, Florida to Henry and Virginia Kennedy, he was the oldest of three boys and has two half brothers and two half sisters. The Kennedy’s moved to Sierra Vista in 1965. Charlie attended Carmichael Elementary School, Sierra Vista Middle School, and graduated Buena High School in 1980. It was there he met his eternal sweetheart, Wendy Newman.
Both Charlie and Wendy loved horses and enjoyed roping and attending barrel races together. They were married in 1980 and moved to Houston, Texas where Charlie attended mortuary school. In 1981 their daughter Sharon was born. After returning to Sierra Vista the young family moved to the Newman Ranch. Their oldest son, Wayne was born in 1985 and in 1988 their youngest, Chad was born.
Later, in seeking educational opportunities for their children, the family lived in Idaho, Texas, St. David and Tucson before returning to Sierra Vista in 2008 after the kids left for college.
Charlie worked in the funeral industry for 39 years, thanks to high school teacher/mentor, Terry Rothery, who pointed him in that direction. He was very compassionate and worked to provide comfort to others in their time of grief. His motto was “I have to service the families”.
Charlie was always full of laughter and ready to help a friend whenever needed. He loved telling stories and jokes, golfing, hunting, shooting his bow, watching sports with family and friends, riding his horse and drinking Dr. Pepper. But what he loved the most was spending time with his family. He was very proud of all his kids who graduated from college with honors.
Charlie was diagnosed with cancer in 1998. He looked it in the face and laughed. He lived everyday to the fullest and never let an opportunity to be alive pass him by.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents and half-brother Lawerence. Surviving are his wife, Wendy; daughter Sharon and Lucas Bee (James and Rachel); son, Wayne Kennedy; son, Chad and Ariana Kennedy (Braxton); brothers, Kevin Kennedy (nephews Josh and Corey) and Richard (niece Abby); dog Gibbs and horse Hattie.
A visitation will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2100 E Yaqui St in Sierra Vista. Funeral Services will be Tuesday December 3, 2019 at the same location. Visitation at 9:00 a.m. with the service starting at 10:00 a.m. Internment will follow at the Newman Ranch located in Ramsey Canyon.
In lieu of flowers, the Charles Kennedy Memorial Fund has been set up at Wells Fargo Bank.
Special thank you to Valor Hospice Care and Richardson’s Remembrance Center for the care and compassion they gave him.
