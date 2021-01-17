SIERRA VISTA — Charles F DeMeo, 72 of Sierra Vista, passed away on January 16, 2021 of Covid-19.
Charles is survived by his daughter, Gina (Jeff), son Robert (Amy) and adored grandchildren Ryan and Kaelyn. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, AnnMarie.
A Vietnam Veteran, Charlie was born on January 3, 1949 in Syosset, New York. He had a career in auto mechanics before moving to Sierra Vista and retiring. Charlie was an avid golfer and had the cleanest SUV in Sierra Vista.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Harmony House Hospice, Tucson.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date to allow friends and family to safely gather.
