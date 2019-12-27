HEREFORD—Charles passed away peacefully on December 18, 2019 surrounded by his family at Saint Joseph Hospital in Tucson, Arizona. He is survived by his wife Marie, his sister and her husband (Laurie & Eugene Harris), his nephew (Scott Rowe), his son and daughter-in-law (Christopher & Jessica) their daughters (Tatem & Rylee Hayward), his daughter Aimee and her daughters (Madison and Gabrielle Ghee), and his stepson (Jay Powell). Charles was a Sooner, born and raised in Oklahoma City. He enlisted in the Army in 1967 with the Army Security Agency. He served in Vietnam, Europe, Japan, and throughout the U.S. He was involved in Operations Project Left Bank, Laughing Eagle, TRACER ROUND and many more. He retired from the military just shy of 21 years. Upon retirement from the Army, he became a DA Civilian. His leadership contributed to the significant modernization of the MI Force. He never apologized for decisions that made MI visions into a reality. Most of us will never know how his uncompromising approach made our country safer. He closed his 2nd career after 20 plus years in Fort Huachuca. Despite his success in his careers’, Charles was most proud of his family and life after retirement. He connected with his children and grandchildren. He was able to return to Oklahoma for his 50th high school reunion. After 40 years of service to the country, Charles finally had a chance to take in the beauty of our national parks in his new red Jeep while rediscovering his photography and fishing hobbies with his wife Marie. He was an active member of the Huachucans and the PDS Men’s Golf Club. His last venture was golfing with his buddies at the PDS. Charles, we will miss your sage advice and your famous phrase “Are you sure about that?” We will celebrate Charles’ life on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Pueblo del Sol Country Club, Sierra Vista, Arizona from 12:30 p.m. to 15:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Charles requests a donation to your local children or youth charity. Military burial at Southern Arizona Memorial Cemetery, Sierra Vista, Arizona.
Charles Hayward, 72
