Charles Miller, 90

SIERRA VISTA — Charles Miller, March 15 1930 - Feb 15, 2021. Charles was born in Fruita Colorado, he was a Farmer, Naval Photographer, and Office CPA. His parents were Frank and Ethel Miller. His wife, Fannie Mae passed in 2006, He is survived by his fiancé Jane Watson, and his four daughters: Prudie Black, Wynona Leslie, Brenda Baldwin and Sue Ackley. He had eight grandchildren and one great granddaughter.

He leaves a legacy to his family for his wisdom, knowledge, love and caring. We all learned from him how to be who we are. Dad will be in our hearts.

Charles donated himself to the University of Arizona Health Department so that Medical Students may learn more about Anatomy, Physiology and disease processes

