Charles Randall Morrison, 81

SIERRA VISTA — Randy Morrison, born Charles Randall Morrison in the oil patches of Burkburnett, Texas in 1941, died of respiratory failure due to COPD at his home in Sierra Vista, Arizona on March 2, 2022 at the age of 81.

His very earliest years were spent happily in the company of his mother, aunts, and grandfather—his father and uncles were off in Europe and the Pacific defending the nation. When the men returned everyone hunkered down to restart normal lives. The arrival of Randy’s brother Pat and sister Sharon completed the family. Moves in Texas and Oklahoma followed as Randy’s father finished his college education, which resulted in a move to Des Moines, New Mexico in the high plains of the northeast corner of the state. One more move brought the family to Moriarty, New Mexico as Randy entered high school. His father wisely made sure that his children did not idle about and as a result Randy acquired much experience, among other pursuits, in baling hay, sorting shelves at the general store, and mucking out pig barns. He read every book in the Moriarty High School library. He was a forward on the basketball team (voted “best legs” by the female classmates) and in his senior year the team lost only one, but critical, game (31-1) and so missed going to State.

