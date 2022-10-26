Charles Robert 'Chuck' Chrispell, 75

BISBEE — It is with sorrow and regret that the family of Charles Robert “Chuck” Chrispell, report his passing on October 16, 2022 after a brief illness.

Chuck was a Navy Veteran, a member of the Bisbee Company of the Arizona Rangers and the American Legion, but he will be most remembered as the Director of the Bisbee Senior Center where he and his wife, Helen, lovingly and diligently served the community for more than ten years.

