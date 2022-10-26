Charles Robert 'Chuck' Chrispell, 78

BISBEE — It is with sorrow and regret that the family of Charles Robert “Chuck” Chrispell, report his passing on October 16, 2022 after a brief illness.
Chuck was a Navy Veteran, a member of the Bisbee Company of the Arizona Rangers and the American Legion, but he will be most remembered as the Director of the Bisbee Senior Center where he and his wife, Helen, lovingly and diligently served the community for more than ten years.
Chuck was a kind, generous man who loved people unconditionally and who always made time to help them however he could. His smile was contagious and his sparkling eyes had the ability to make everyone who walked through the doors feel welcome, appreciated and a part of his extended family.
Chuck was born on May 4, 1947 in Mancelona, Michigan to Evert and Nila Chrispell. He had six siblings: Nina, Lois, Bill, Don, Larry and Ed.
Chuck grew up in Merritt, Michigan and graduated from High School there in 1965. He married the love of his life, Helen Wilson, on August 9th 1968. They were happily married for 54 years and raised four children, Thomas, Michael, Evert and Jill. Helen and Chuck are the proud grandparents of thirteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
As a young man, Chuck drove a pulp truck and worked as a salesman at the Houghton Lake Block Company and Randall Lumber. He served as the Custodial Supervisor for Houghton Lake Community Schools for 20 years. After moving to Bisbee in 2006, he worked for the Cochise County Assessor's Office and the Bisbee Senior Association.
Chuck was a spiritual man who loved to read, learn and entertain family and friends. He was an artist and craftsman who enjoyed painting and carving. He will be remembered because he was firm, but fair; and because he always made people feel like they were coming home.
Many people walk in and out of our lives, but only the truest and best leave footprints on our hearts. In lieu of a memorial service, the family asks that you remember Chuck by performing random acts of kindness, spending time with a child, having a leisurely cup of coffee while telling stories with a friend, or simply listening to someone who needs to be heard.
We have faith that Chuck’s strong morals, gracious spirit, and generous heart will live on in the lives of all those he knew and loved.