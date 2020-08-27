SIERRA VISTA — Charles Terrence “Terry” Nelson, 79, of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 20, 2020, following a brief illness. Terry was born September 16, 1940 to Joseph W. Nelson, Sr. and Helen Mildred “Mickey” Nelson in Decatur, Illinois. He graduated from St. Theresa’s High School in Decatur and earned a business degree from St. Louis University in 1963. Terry dedicated his life to serving youth. He worked for many years as a juvenile parole officer for the Macon County Sheriff's Dept. in the state of Illinois, where he encouraged and inspired many young lives. He also volunteered as a boy scout leader and took groups on yearly “super trips” all over the country. He was an active member of Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Mt. Zion, where he served as a youth leader and was a 4th degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus Assembly 210. Following his retirement in 2011, Terry relocated to Sierra Vista, Arizona, to be closer to his family. He was an active parishioner at Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus Assembly 10799 in Sierra Vista. Terry is survived by his sister-in-law, Liz Nelson; his cousins Jan Pflugfelder, John Nelson Jr., Marilyn Smith, and Bruce Lyon; his nephew, Mike (Veronica) Nelson; nieces, Kristin (Fernando) Valenzuela, Shannon (Steven) Barg, Mary Kate (Randy) Coroneos; 11 great- nieces and nephews; and his devoted caregiver, Robert Pooler. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Joseph Jr. and John Robert. “Uncle Terry” will be missed by all! He enjoyed camping, fishing, telling hilariously thrilling stories, and playing games with his scouts and his family. He loved his dear furry companions, Holly and Molly.
Due to the pandemic, the family has planned a private funeral Mass in Sierra Vista, followed by a celebration of life and burial in Illinois at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Knights of Columbus Assembly 210 at Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Church in Mt. Zion, Illinois. or The Knights of Columbus Assembly 10799 at Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
