Charles (Toby) Q. Stewart, 55

SIERRA VISTA—Charles (Toby) Q. Stewart, Passed away Tuesday October 8, 2019. His parents Charles and Odessa were by his side. Toby was born on July 26, 1964 at Fort Benning, Georgia. His family lived in Bombardier, Germany for two and a half years, Fort San Huston for five years, then Fort Huachuca, Arizona from 1966-67, then back to Fort Huachuca in 1975. Toby graduated from Buena High School in 1982. He then took off for a year to travel with a carnival. Returning to Sierra Vista after, he has stayed here ever since.
Toby’s other family includes his brother Odel Stewart of Spartanburg, South Carolina.; and a sister Sandra Brawer of Ft Jackson, South Carolina.
Others he leaves to mourn him are his two uncles, James Stewart of Maysville, Kentucky, Ulysses (Chris) Greene of Texarkana, Arkansas, three aunts; Linda McGriff, Hilda Hord, Vilma Wilburn all of Maysville, Kentucky. He is also survived by a number of cousins, nieces, and nephews, one great niece and his special friend Cynthia Hardy.
A visitation will take place on Wednesday, October 16 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Hatfield Funeral Home. A second visitation will be held Thursday, October 17, at The United Methodist Church from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., with services to follow. Interment will be at Cochise Memory Gardens.
