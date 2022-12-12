Charles William (“Chuck”) Feil III, 74

BISBEE—Charles William Feil III, or “Chuck” as he was known to his family and friends, passed away from complications due to pancreatic cancer on December 7th, 2022 at his beloved winter home in Bisbee, Arizona.
Chuck was born to Charles and Helen Feil in Washington, D.C. on the 5th of April, 1948; the eldest of three brothers. He spent his childhood in Potomac, Maryland graduating from Richard Montgomery High School in 1965.
After High School he graduated from University of New Mexico in Albuquerque with a degree in university studies where he was also the first photo editor and photographer for the school’s newspaper “The Daily Lobo”. This experience sparked a passion for photography which became a lifelong career and took him on adventures all over the world including filming wildlife in Africa for Jane Goodall’s “World of Animal Behavior”.
Chuck had one son from his marriage to Suzy Wienckowski (married 1971, divorced 1984). Chuck and Dylan always maintained a close bond and went on many adventures together right up until the end.
After meeting Maralyce Ferree (who would become his partner for the remainder of his life), they built the first of several businesses starting with Maralyce Ferree Contemporary Clothing Designs in Portland, Maine and later with PanTerra Gallery in Bisbee, Arizona. During this time he also got his pilot’s license and published 13 aerial photography books in a series he called Views from Above. They spent their early years dividing time between Portland and their beloved lakeside haven Valhalla on Lovejoy Pond in Wayne, Maine, later splitting time between Valhalla and Bisbee.
Being with family and friends was of the utmost importance to Chuck. He was always organizing gatherings at Valhalla, cooking gourmet meals, and planning adventures to make sure everyone could stay connected and share unforgettable moments together. He would pursue these adventures in any and all manner of transport (including his custom built Gyroplane “Rooty Kazooty” and never tired of exploring new ways to dance through the world. He enjoyed acting and was known as quite the character by all. He was an excellent craftsman infamous for his “projects” and many improvised household “Chuck Goldberg” creations.
Chuck is survived by his partner Maralyce, son Dylan, brothers Douglas and Jeffrey, nieces Lauren and Michelle, great niece Alicita and nephew Tanner.
To experience his infectious personality and hear more about his many adventures and philosophies check out the interview series he did with his son on YouTube! A Life Well Lived — Interviews with Chuck Feil