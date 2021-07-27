Charles William Harmon Sr., 89

SAN SIMON — Charles William Harmon Sr. entered eternal rest in Tucson at Peppi’s House on May 31, 2021, at the age of 89.
He was born on March 4, 1932 in Bowie, Arizona to Ernest E. Harmon I and Euline (Allen) Harmon.
Charles lived his younger years in Bowie where he attended Bowie school. In 1955 he married Adeline Vargas of Bowie and together they had four children. Shortly after their marriage, they moved to the Tucson area where he worked in the mines. In 1972, Charles moved his family to San Simon, Arizona where he worked as a maintenance person for the school. Later he left and moved to Washington state to be near his sons.
In 2013, he returned to San Simon where he continued to enjoy his hobbies of riding motorcycles, restoring cars, and caring for his rosebushes and his dogs. No matter where he lived, he always had a beloved four-legged friend by his side.
Charles was preceded in death by his son, Ernest (Ernie) Everett Harmon II in 2018 of Moses Lake, Washington and sisters Thelma Wood, Marcia Peddie, and Dora Atherton.
He is survived by his children Amelia McKinney (Brian)of Tucson, Mary Cooper (Marvin)San Simon, Dawn Quinn (Jesse) San Simon, Charles W. Harmon Jr., Moses Lake, Wa.
Grandchildren, Joshua, Caleb and Gideon Duron of Tucson, Christopher Harmon of San Simon, Daniel (Tucson), and Joseph Garcia (Benson). Jessie and Carl Quinn of Colorado, Eowen Rosentrator, Eric Harmon of
Washington, Timothy and Johnathen Harmon of Washington and many great grandchildren.
Surviving sisters are Ernestine Crews, (Edward) Show low, Gloria Griffin, Tucson, and brothers are Joe Harmon (Pat) Tucson and Robert Chavez of Phoenix.