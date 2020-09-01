Charlotte Ann Cruz, 73

SIERRA VISTA–Charlotte Ann Cruz, a 42 year resident of Sierra Vista, passed away on August 28, 2020.
Charlotte was born on September 22, 1946 to the late Alice and Mark Carriere in Crookston, Minnesota. She lived in Red Lake Falls, Minnesota and graduated from Lafayette High School in 1965. She attended college and joined the Army in 1968.
She was stationed in Alabama, New Jersey, Illinois and Germany. While in Germany, she met and married Manuel I. Cruz. She became a mother and left the Army in 1975. In 1978, they were stationed at Fort Huachuca. She was a stay at home mother until she went to work for Wal-Mart in 1988. She worked there for 20 years.
She was a devout Catholic and attended mass at Main Post Chapel on Fort Huachuca. She was a member of the CWOC. She loved attending the monthly birthday luncheons.
She is survived by her loving children, Alice Ann Cruz, Carolyn Marie Cruz, Mark Carriere Cruz and Elizabeth Marie Cruz all of Sierra Vista; brothers Leo Carriere and Leroy Carriere of Roseau, Minnesota, Albert Carriere and Tim (Carol) Carriere of Red Lake Falls, Minnesota, and sister Benita (Larry) Quast of Glencoe, Minnesota; sisters-in-law Anita Cruz and Linda San Nicholas of Agana, Guam, brother-in-law Al Ste. Marie of Red Lake Falls, Minnesota and by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mark and Alice Carriere; sister Jeanette Ste. Marie; loving husband Manuel I. Cruz and son Manuel C. Cruz.
Reciting of the Rosary will be held at St. Andrew's Church at 10:30 a.m. with Mass of Christian burial to immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. Mass will be public but limited to 50 people due to the COVID-19 regulations. Masks are required. A private interment will be at the Southern Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery with military honors following Mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations for expenses. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hatfield Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.