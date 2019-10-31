Charlotte Marie Ortega, 66

SIERRA VISTA— Charlotte Marie Ortega passed from this life with her sister by her side on October 23 at Life Care Center in Sierra Vista, Arizona. She was born on January 3, 1953 to Peter and Charlotte Ortega in Douglas, Arizona where she grew up and attended school. Charlotte was a loving sister, aunt, cousin, niece, and friend whose laugh could be recognized from a mile away. She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Charlotte Ortega, her siblings; Peter Ortega Jr., Andrew Ortega, Irene Ortega, and Anthony Ortega. Charlotte is survived by her brother, Michael (Pat) Ortega, her sister, Maria (Andy) Ayala, her sister through kidney donation, Anita (Jim) Brt, 11 nieces and nephews, and 9 great nieces and nephews. As a young adult, Charlotte enjoyed traveling to various places, practicing different makeup techniques, wearing the most modern styles of clothing, trying out different shades of colors with manicures, and going on adventurous shopping excursions. She was an amazing cook and baker, and an avid reader throughout her life. Later in life, while she lived at Life Care Center, no matter her physical limitations, she was involved in many activities and had an uplifting spirit for those around her. She enjoyed listening to audio books, playing bingo, being a part of a bell choir, going on group outings, and spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed sharing her experiences from life, and she was always able to leave a smile on everyone’s face with her hilarious clumsiness antics. Her strong faith helped guide and strengthen her through her journey of life. She will be greatly missed, but her generous heart and enthusiastic spirit will live on through those who had the honor of knowing her.
On Monday, November 4, a Rosary will be recited at 8:15 a.m. with the Mass of Christian burial following at 9:00 a.m. at Saint Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Douglas, Arizona at 12:00 p.m.
