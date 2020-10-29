Cheryl Amy Mead, 72

WHETSTONE — Cheryl Amy Mead of Whetstone, Arizona died unexpectedly at her residence in Hereford on August 28, 2020 following a surgery procedure. Cheryl was born to Herbert L. Dewey and Martha J. Ziegler on April 30, 1948 in Adrian, Michigan. She was a 1966 graduate of Wauseon High School in Wauseon Ohio. She is survived by her mother, four brothers and two sisters, and her husband, Raymond R. Mead of Whetstone, Arizona, two daughters, two sons, and eight grandchildren.
Cheryl was an Organ Donor and no funeral services were held. A private viewing ceremony was held for the immediate family on September 9, 2020. Services were provided by Jensen's Mortuary, Sierra Vista, Arizona.
