Cheryl Elizabeth (Hughes) Brooker, 66

PEORIA — Cheryl was born on June 23, 1954 to Bill and Juanita Hughes. Cheryl went to heaven on January 19, 2021 surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by both parents and grandson Kevin Du Mars. She was survived by her daughter, Heidi Dull, three grandkids James, Amanda and Peter, son Anthony Dull, daughters Brenda Brooker and Rebecca Brooker, brother and sister-in-law Stan and Anita Hughes and one nephew, Will and one niece, Marilyn.
