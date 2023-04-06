Cheryl May Schonenberger, 68

HUACHUCA CITY— It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our dear friend and neighbor, Cheryl May Schonenberger. She peacefully passed away on March 10, 2023, at the age of 68.
Cheryl was a kind and friendly woman who touched the lives of many in our community. She was born on November 3, 1954, and lived a life filled with love and compassion. Cheryl proudly served in the U.S. Navy and would gladly share her memories of places she lived and visited in her service with the Navy. Cheryl was a giving and caring person, and those around her would frequently be offered small gifts and kind words. She was always willing to help others, and those who knew her would say she never complained, nor had a cross word to say about anyone. She was well liked and well known to the people of Huachuca City, having been a long-time resident. She was known for her kind and gentle nature, always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need.
Cheryl's passing has left a void in our community that will be difficult to fill. We will always remember her for her kindness, generosity, and her good humor. We will miss her greatly. We extend our deepest condolences to those who knew and loved Cheryl. May her soul rest in peace, and may her memory be a blessing to us all.
Public services will be held April 11, 2023, at 9:00 am at the Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, 1300 S Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635. A Celebration of Life potluck will be held at Veterans' Memorial Park at noon on April 16, 2023 at 3105 E. Fry Blvd Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635.