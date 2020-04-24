Cheryl Walters, 71

SIERRA VISTA — Born in Shoron, Pennsylvania on February 24, 1949 to parents, Peter W Kizima Jr and Helen (Peidle) Kizima, passed away at home after a series of several long illnesses on April 20, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 51 years Lloyd Sr; son, Lloyd Jr; daughters, Darcy and Rebekah; granddaughter, Caitlin Michelle; and great-granddaughter, Kinsley Mae. She is also survived by two brothers, Edward Kizima of Fayetteville, Tennessee and Ronald Kizima of Carlisle, Pennsylvania; along with several nieces and nephews scattered over Texas, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.
Cheryl was preceded in death by both her parents; her brothers, Peter Kizima Jr and Stephen Kizima; and sister, Margaret Paddock.
Cheryl enjoyed spending her time with her family, her pets, and helping others. She had many accomplishments throughout her life. This included being the first civilian military major of her housing unit in Frankfurt, Germany for 2.5 years, in which she received many awards and accolades. She also volunteered for many activities working with those with challenging needs. She was a remarkable woman. Everyone who knew her became a better person for having had contact with her. She had truly made the world a better place to live in. Speaking for her family: TE AMO. A private family viewing is planned.
