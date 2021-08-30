Chester Eugene Hunnicutt, 84

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
BENSON — Chester Eugene Hunnicutt, born June 22, 1937, passed August 15, 2021, at the age of 84. Gene was a member of the community of Benson for over 20 years. He loved being busy and meeting people. He connected with others through The Hunnicutt Watch and Clock Repair Shop in his home, working for Winn Bundy at the Singing Wind Bookshop, The Lions Club and volunteering and helping his community in any way he could. He loved having a good time and a good laugh. He spent many hours playing pool, cards, swimming and visiting with his sister and many friends in San Pedro Resort Community, around town and the surrounding communities.
Gene will be missed by all. We are thankful for his quick journey back to the loving arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. We know he was met by his wife of 60 years, Martha. I can just see them embracing and him whispering in her ear, “How’s my cutie pie and favorite redhead?” He was a good husband, father, friend, and had a heart of gold.
Gene leaves behind his sister Zola Schultz of Benson, Arizona; daughters Kim (Kenny) of Aumsville, Oregon; Louisa (Byron) of Farmington New Mexico; and Sheila (Buddy) of Columbia, Tennessee. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, four nieces plus spouses and one nephew.
He was laid to rest at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista, Arizona. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.