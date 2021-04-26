Chris Gussa, 71

BENSON — Chris Gussa went home to Heaven to be with Jesus his Saviour and many beloved family members that went there before him. He was born August 21, 1949 and passed away March 27, 2021.
He will always be deeply loved by his wife of 42 years Heidi, son Jacob and daughter-in-law Marisa.
He was a Master of guitar and an amazing songwriter and producer, an incredible furniture craftsman and later in his life became a Master herbalist with a degree in Traditional Chinese Medicine.
We know the music in Heaven is more beautiful than ever now that he's there.
