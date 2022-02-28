Christine Ann Behr, 62

SIERRA VISTA — Christine Ann Behr, daughter of the late Hank and Peggy Behr of St. David, was born in Tucson, Arizona on October 14, 1959. She passed away February 21, 2022 at Casa San Pedro Group Home in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Chris moved to Benson in 1960 and St. David in 1962. She was a 1980 Graduate of Benson High School and Manager of the Volleyball Team. Although Chris was born with Down Syndrome, she had a wonderful and productive life.
As a child, growing up in Benson and St. David, she was active in the 4-H club, performed in dance recitals and even took a gun-safety class in 1972. During the summer, the Benson Lion's Club would send Chris to Camp Tatiyee in Lakeside, Arizona, a camp for special needs, where she learned many skills. When she returned from camp, she would do an oral and picture presentation to the club. In the 80's she worked in Housekeeping at the Benson Hospital and at her mother's Cochise Office Supply Business, where she did typing and filing. Chris won numerous ribbons with her art and craft projects in the San Pedro Valley Fair and at the Cochise County Fair in Douglas.
In 1983 Chris moved to Bisbee, where she worked in the Bisbee Workshop, working on blinds and wood. She later went to work at the Bisbee Co-op. In 1984 she moved to an apartment setting with Community Counseling Services in Douglas and became employed with DARC as a kitchen helper and then got a job at Safeway as a courtesy clerk.
In 1989 she was named “Citizen of the Year" at the annual Conference for Developmental Disabilities which consists of the counties in Southern Arizona. This honor is given to the young person who is active socially in the community. Chris was honored for her volunteer efforts at Douglas Manor, a skilled nursing facility; at the Senior Nutrition Project and at St. Luke's Catholic Church as a member of the “God Squad" where she was editor of a newsletter for the youth group and also helped part-time in the office. Chris also participated in the Special Olympics for several years. She won many medals and awards in the 50-meter run, relay, softball throw, and her specialty, shot put. She also won many trophies in bowling with the Special Olympics.
While in Douglas, she took computer and data entry classes at Cochise College, was active in Karate with the Douglas Karate Club, and was a Panelist on workshops at the DDD Conference (Division of Development Disabilities) held by the Arizona Department of Economic Security. Chris also had the opportunity to travel with CCS to Disneyland, Las Vegas, Grand Canyon and Sedona in Arizona.
Chris moved to Sierra Vista in 1989 and received services through CPES. She worked at SHARK at the Community Center as a kitchen helper and delivered meals to the Seniors. She also worked at the Ecology Plant and Arby's. In 2001 Chris started Attending AIRES, a day program for the mentally challenged. A wonderful program that taught life's skills and took clients on outings to Patagonia Lake, The Desert Museum, Reid Park Zoo in Tucson and throughout the community. Chris especially enjoyed dancing with her friends at music concerts in Veteran's Park.
Chris loved doing things with her family, camping, fishing, boating, dune buggies, horseback riding and motor bikes. She would try anything. Although Chris was born with Down Syndrome, her parents and siblings made sure that she got every opportunity to succeed in life. Her three sisters would take her on vacations to Tucson, Phoenix, Utah, and her favorite, Nashville, Tennessee. She even flew to San Francisco, by herself, to visit her Uncle.
Chris had a happy and loving personality. She was always smiling and laughing, but in 2017 she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Dementia.
Chris was preceded in death by her parents, Peggy and Hank Behr, and her brother Tom Behr. She is survived by her sisters, Maggie Spears, Phoenix; Pat Morriss (Tom), Sierra Vista; Terry Aguilar (Ronnie) of Thatcher and her brother Tim Behr (Sheri) of St. David and numerous nieces and nephews.
We would like to thank all the staff at Casa San Pedro, Sierra Vista, for the loving and wonderful care, over the years, especially Le Anne, Holly, Melissa and Madison. Also a thank you to Casa De La Paz Hospice in Sierra Vista, especially Kelly and Briana. Family services will be held at a later date with Richardson's Benson Mortuary. Chris will be buried in the Rose Garden, next to her parents at Cochise Gardens of Rest, Benson, Arizona. Donations may be made to Casa De La Paz Hospice, 210 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635.
Chris had a wonderful and successful life with her family and friends.
She is "Heaven's Very Special Angel”