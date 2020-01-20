SIERRA VISTA–Christopher Edward Kovarcik, born November 14, 1969, to Larry John and Charlene Kathryn Kovarcik, passed away at home on December 30, 2019. After graduating high school, and completion of an electrical apprenticeship program, Chris co-partnered an electrical contracting company in Frederick, Maryland before moving to Sierra Vista, Arizona, in 2006. His career included contracting with government jobs on Fort Huachuca and the surrounding area, as well as in California. He returned to work periodically on the east coast with former company partner and best friend.
Hobbies included a knowledge of and passion for guns and armory with a respect and emphasis on the second amendment for the right to bear arms. Anyone who knew him knew he felt with this came a great responsibility. He took this very seriously providing education on the topics of the legal rights and aspects, in addition to safety and vigilance, in this area. He enjoyed the outdoors, spending his off time on property he acquired in the mountains in Douglas, Arizona. He had a love of animals as was evident in the way he spoiled his own four dogs and advocated for the humane treatment of others. He was a kind man with a tender heart; always willing to help out anyone in need, offering his electrical expertise when needed, putting others first, being described as “a good guy” and “one of the best”. His laughter was infectious, and his friends and family were his priority always.
He is survived by his wife, Amy Kovarcik; his daughters, Caitlin Robinson (Jesse Young), Bryana Robinson (Scott Hudson), and Naomi Robinson (Jonah O’Sullivan); father, Larry Kovarcik; mother, Charlene Kovarcik; brother, Kevin Kovarcik; and nephews Kaden, Kyle, and Ryan Kovarcik.
A celebration of Chris’ life will be held, Friday, January 31, 2020, 3:00 p.m., at Thunder Mountain Church, 4300 E. Golden Acres Drive, Sierra Vista, Arizona, 85650.
In lieu of flowers and to honor Chris’ love for animals, consider donating to Border Animal Rescue, in memory of Christopher Kovarcik, P.O. Box 3865, Sierra Vista, Arizona, 85636 or donate at their website: www.borderanimalrescue.org.
