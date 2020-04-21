Christopher MacDonald

Christopher MacDonald

SIERRA VISTA — A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Christopher served on the USS Kitty Hawk. He was a master mechanic for 40 years. Christopher was preceded in death by his mother, Millie Denten. Christopher was a loving husband to Norma, his wife of 37 years. He was a loving father to his children: Jennifer (Bill) Brown, Jason (Shouneyia) Whisler, and Shaun (Todd) MacDonald. Additionally, he leaves behind: his grandsons, Christian, Devin, and Damian Brown and Marcos Whisler; his brother, Richard MacDonald; his step father, Richard Denton; and his faithful dog, Claire. Christopher will be greatly missed.

To plant a tree in memory of Christopher MacDonald as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries