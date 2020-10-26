Cindy “Dolly” Patrich, 51

WILLCOX — Cindy “Dolly” Patrich went to meet her Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 13, 2020, after a brief illness. Born Cynthia Marie Watkins on June 7, 1969, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to Katherine Corbett and Ken Watkins. Her married names were Patrich and Hunter. She had a full life with several careers; she was a hard worker and a caregiver for Sage Buchholtz, whom she served lovingly. Sage stated what a good hardworking person Cindy was, and she didn’t want to receive care anywhere other than from Cindy. Cindy had been a gospel singer with a group and loved to sing; she sang gospel with much heart and even with loving tears. She acknowledged her Savior eagerly and was always trying to get Sage and herself to church as they were able. Her more complete story is included in the book “Calla Lilies; A True Story” by her mother, Katherine Corbett.
Cindy is survived by her mother, Katherine Corbett, her sister, Teresa Carver (Travis Masterson), and by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Ken Watkins, and sisters, Lisa Helms and Tina Watkins. She has been engaged to marry Antonio Membribes of Phoenix. She would also want to acknowledge her friends Serena Plimpton and Iva Tippett and many others. Rest in Christ’s love, Cynthia.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Grace Chapel, 735 W. Maley St., Willcox, Arizona, 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com. Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
