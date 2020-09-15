Cindy Kathleen Vennie, 64

Death Notice: Cindy Kathleen Vennie, 64

Date of Death: September 13, 2020

Funeral Services: A celebration of life will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Hatfield Funeral Home located at 830 S Hwy 92, Sierra Vista, Arizona.

