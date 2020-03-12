Sierra Vista — Dutch passed away March 12, 2020. Dutch was born to Stanford P Nagle and Ethel Nora (Davis) Nagle on March 10, 1934 in Norwood, Pennsylvania.
He was a graduate of Glen-Nor High School, Glenolden, Pennsylvania, held a Bachelor's degree in business from the University of Hartford, Hartford, Connecticut, and an MBA from Rennselaer Polytechnic Institute. Dutch worked at various companies and in a variety of positions in the computer industry and retired as a computer consultant.
Dutch is survived by brother John (Barbara), sister Shirley (Jim) Crawford, brother-in-law Gerry (Mary) Nolte, brother-in-law Vince Austin, and several nephews, nieces and their offspring as well as his close friends, Dee and Al Puff. He was predeceased by his wife Patricia, brother Stanford, sister Cathy Marcu-Austin and foster brother Ed Morrison.
He was an avid birdwatcher. He did volunteer work for Friends of the San Pedro River, Nature Conservancy, Literacy Volunteers, and various other organizations. He also was an Arizona Master Naturalist.
There will be no services at his request.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.