Claude G.L. Soucy, 77

SIERRA VISTA — Claude Soucy passed away February 12, 2021 by his wife's side. He was born in Sussex, England, U.K. and grew up in Clair New Brunswick, Canada. He was the son of the late Leonide and Dora K. (Weyeneth) Soucy.
Having faithfully and honorably served in the U.S. Army as a Master Sergeant, he received many awards. When he was stationed in Germany, he and his first wife would take orphan children into their home to celebrate Christmas and brighten their holiday. His retirement years were spent volunteering his time as a chef at the Elks Club in Sierra Vista. He was a quiet hero expecting nothing in return but the opportunity to serve.
Claude was predeceased by his first wife Mary. He is survived by his wife Liese Rex, his son Craig Deshaine, and his siblings, brothers Ivor Weveneth and wife Corinne of Madawaska, Maine, Aurel Soucy of Hardwicke, New Brunswick, sister: the late Geri King of England, United Kingdom, Odette Dubois and husband Bob of Cross Lake, Maine, and Huguette Soucy and partner Joel of Quebec. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Parkinson's Research.
Claude's wife Liese and his family would like to thank the VA for all of their assistance, and Sadie, CNA, for her Hospice care. Due to COVID, a private ceremony is planned for a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.