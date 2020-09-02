Clementine Dyson, 61

SIERRA VISTA— District Missionary Clementine Dyson was born on August 18, 1959 to Mary Eliza and Tommie Grant Hill Sr. She was baptized at Grove Hill Baptist Church. At the time of her transition she served as the District Missionary for New Antioch District from 2009-2020 and served under the leadership of Pastor Clea O. McCaa II at Sierra Vista 1st COGIC. District Missionary Clementine Dyson was the Co-Pastor of Genesis Church of God in Christ (1997-2017). Clementine graduated from J.U. Blackshear High School in Uriah, Alabama (Class of 1977). She worked at McDonalds prior to joining the U.S. Army. Clementine worked as a logistician for 22 years and became a DoD Contractor with the U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command upon retirement. District Missionary Clementine Dyson married her husband, Elder Clarence E. Dyson on September 26, 1984. She had a great love for her husband, children, grandchildren, and entire family.
Our beloved District Missionary Clementine Dyson was called home to be with the Lord on August 27, 2020.
District Missionary Clementine Dyson is survived by her husband of 35 years Clarence E. Dyson of Sierra Vista, Arizona; children, Vernon Rashad Hill of Sierra Vista, Arizona, Adrian Rashad Dyson (Jennifer), of Sierra Vista, Arizona; her sisters, Mary Louise English (Walter), Dorothy Ann Hill (Robert), Odester Hill, Cassandra Renee Hill, and Barbara Carol Hill; her brothers: Tommy Grant Hill, Jr., Otis James Hill, and Kenneth Greg Hill (Felicia); seven grandchildren including Morgan, Cameron, Destiny, Aliaz, Amaya, Maurice and Timothy, one devoted uncle, Uncle Charley Hill, two step daughters: Natasha Dyson and LeQuetta Jones, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
District Missionary Clementine Dyson’s brother, John Wayne Hill, her mother, Mary Eliza, and her father Tommie Grant Hill, Sr., preceded her in death.
Services will be held on September 5, 2020 at Sierra Vista 1st COGIC 100 W. Nelson Drive, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635. The viewing begins at 11:00 a.m.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.