SIERRA VISTA — Cleo Vera Long Post Stolberg, 91, of Sierra Vista, died Thursday, October 7, 2021 in her home. Cleo was surrounded by family and friends, and she passed away peacefully with a smile, probably from old age and awesomeness.
Cleo was born December 14, 1929, east of Safford in Solomonville, Arizona, to Vera Irene (Sterling) and William Luther “Lu” Long. After Cleo’s birth, Lu and Vera moved to their hometown of Omaha, Nebraska where Lu went to work for the Union Railroad. Soon Cleo had two younger brothers, Robert Earl Long and William Luther Long Jr. Cleo loved Omaha and the friendships she formed there. Her best friend, Beverly (Carlson) Anderson, lived across the street. After World War II, Lu moved the family back to Arizona for the warm weather. Lu built their homestead in Willcox and started a farm and cement plant. The country life didn’t suit Cleo, the city girl, but with her charm and wit, she made friends quickly and kept busy with work and school. During her high school summers, Cleo worked for the H. Cross Ranch, a dude ranch in Bonita, Arizona, with another great friend, Betty Jo Byrd. Cleo graduated from Willcox Union High School in 1947.
While attending a party in Benson, Arizona, Cleo met her first husband, Philip Eugene Post. They were married on February 3, 1950, by Bishop Spencer C. Merrill of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, when Cleo was 20 years old, and Phil was 28 years old. They resided in St. David and Benson, Arizona, throughout their marriage. On January 9, 1951, Cleo gave birth to their first child, Philip William, a beautiful, full-term baby, who died on January 10, 1951, after attempted surgical repair of a diaphragmatic hernia. On December 29, 1951, Cleo and Phil welcomed their second child, daughter, Debra Gay Post. Their third child, Gary Robert Post, was born October 2, 1954. During Cleo’s years in the San Pedro Valley, she worked for First National Bank of Benson for 10 years. She was a member of the Benson Junior Woman’s Club, part of a bowling league, and took art classes at Benson Union High School. Cleo always loved to socialize and better herself. On September 6, 1963, Cleo’s darling husband, Phil, was severely injured in an automobile accident on Highway 90. He died two weeks later, September 20, 1963, at the age of 42, from a massive pulmonary embolism. Cleo married her second husband, Douglas Edgar Stolberg, on April 2, 1966. On November 11, 1968, Cleo and Doug welcomed their only child, Kristin Irene Stolberg. Cleo and Doug moved to Sierra Vista in 1974, where they resided for the remainder of their lives. During Cleo’s marriage to Doug, she was able to travel and enjoy many hobbies. She especially enjoyed doll making and antique doll collecting and was a charter member of the Tucson Doll Guild and the Sierra Vista Doll Club. Cleo was also a very talented painter and learned watercolor painting from local artist, Dale Boatman, during the 80s.
Cleo was preceded in death by husband, Doug, in 2018. They were married for just under 53 years at the time of Doug’s passing. Four days after Cleo’s death, her brother, William Luther Long, Jr. passed away in Yarnell, Arizona.
Cleo is survived by her brother, Robert Earl (Judy) Long, of Benson, Arizona, children, Debra Post (Thomas) Hammel of Benson, Arizona, Gary Robert (Kori) Post of Kona, Hawaii, Kristin Irene Stolberg of Sierra Vista, Arizona, and her six grandchildren, Tracy Post (William) Stanley, Taylor Jean Post, Hailee Alohi Post, Ashley Irene Groom, Adam Michael Groom, and Brooke Charlotte Groom.
Cleo was an angel to our family and is greatly missed! We are grateful for her loving example of kindness and generosity, and for her unconditional love. We know we will be with her again someday and can feel her presence in our hearts. We celebrated Cleo’s life on October 17th, 2021 with the help of Richardson's Remembrance Center in Benson, Arizona, at the Church of Jesus of Latter-day Saints in Pomerene, Arizona. Cleo is buried at the St. David Cemetery where her first husband and infant child are also at rest. We are thankful for our family members and Cleo’s dear friends who made the celebration of life a very special and happy occasion.