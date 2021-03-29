Clif Moser, 77

COCHISE — Clif Moser passed away at his winter home in Richland Ranchettes on March 24, 2021 at the age of 77. Clif was born in Rapid River, Michigan on September 1, 1943 to Walter and Leila Groleau Moser. Clif was a retired Journeyman Lineman with the IBEW #876 and was a heavy equipment operator owning is own business in Rapid River. On October 10, 1964 in Rapid River he married his wife Gail whom survives him. He is also survived by his daughter Roxanne (Eric) Soderstrom of Sunsites and two grandchildren: Shayne Allen Moser, Jr. of Michigan and Kade Clifton Soderstrom of Sunsites. His sister Brenda Patana and very special friend Bill Dillavue also surviving.
Preceding him in death were his parents and his son Shayne Allen Moser, Sr. At his request no services will be held. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
