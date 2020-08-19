Clifford Elton Richardson, 80

SIERRA VISTA — Clifford Elton Richardson left this earth on Tuesday, August 20, 2020 after a long fight with severe health problems. Cliff was born in 1940 in Ralston Oklahoma to Roy Richardson and Margaret Kelly. After high school, Cliff joined the Army and while serving in Germany he met the love of his life, Gisela Graf, whom he married in 1978. Cliff then came back stateside in 1983 and finished his military career here at Ft Huachuca in 1990. Cliff went on to work as a contractor in many different places all over the world and finally retired in 2010 at the age of 70. Cliff is survived by his wife Gisela; his son Derek; daughters Vera, Connie, Donna; 23 grandkids and great grandkids. Cliff will be greatly missed by all that knew him and is now in a better place with his oldest son Micheal who passed away two years ago.
Funeral services will be held Monday, August 24, 2020 at 12:15 p.m. at Saint Andrews Church here in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Flowers and donations can be brought to Saint Andrews Church.
