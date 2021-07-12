SIERRA VISTA — Clifford Thomas Brown, 63, drew his last breath and passed away on July 7, 2021 after a courageous battle against cancer. Cliff was born on January 22, 1958 in Port Clinton, Ohio as the first son of Clifford Bertrand Brown and Sandra Jean Brown. As an Army brat, he experienced life in Japan, Germany, New Jersey, California, Okinawa and attended Kubasaki High School until Dad got stationed at Ft. Huachuca in 1975 and he graduated from Buena High School, class of 1976. Cliff then joined the Navy and served six years with duty stations in Guam and San Diego, serving on the USS Sperry WWII submarine tender. After completing his service, he came back to Arizona and enjoyed living in Tucson, Bisbee and Sierra Vista. Tip (nicknamed because his name in Kanji looks like Tip) was a gentle soul with strong beliefs and was always willing to lend a helping hand. His big laugh would fill the room as he would share his stories. He loved his role in the Society for Creative Anachronism as an archer and with his service, and enjoyed spending time with his family and being Uncle Tip to his four nephews Matt (Stephanie), Derek (Mallory), Collin (Sam) and Danny and seven great nephews and nieces Branden, Corbin and Maddux and Evie, Kieran, Trisha and Miri.
Left to miss him every day is his mom, Sandy Brown, and brother Charlie (Chris), Aunt Jill (Perry) Witt and Uncle Pete Wilson, cousins, nephews and nieces.
A service will be held Friday, July 16, 2021 at 12:00 PM at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery chapel, 1300 Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 with interment to the columbarium wall following.
A limb has fallen from the family tree.
I keep hearing a voice that says, "Grieve not for me.
Remember the best times, the laughter, the song.
The good life I lived while I was strong.
Continue my heritage, I'm counting on you.
Keep smiling and surely the sun will shine through.
My mind is at ease, my soul is at rest.
Remembering all, how I truly was blessed.
Continue traditions, no matter how small.
Go on with your life, don't worry about falls
I miss you all dearly, so keep up your chin.
Until the day comes we're together again
–Author unknown