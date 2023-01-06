Clyde Deryl “Mac” McDaniel, 87

SIERRA VISTA— Clyde Deryl McDaniel, 87, of Sierra Vista passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022.
Clyde was preceded in death by his parents Clyde Owen and Velma Jewel McDaniel, his wife Mary (Dolly) McDaniel, his brother Richard Garold McDaniel, and his son Troy Dee McDaniel.
He is survived by children Randall Deryl McDaniel, Lorinda Kaye (McDaniel) Ferguson, and Garold Lynn McDaniel of Modesto, California and children Travis Deryl McDaniel and Deryn Leigh (McDaniel) Bruno of Arizona. Clyde had 14 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Clyde was born in Oklahoma on January 5, 1935, and his family moved to the San Bernardino, California area when Clyde was a young boy. Clyde graduated from San Bernardino High School and began working at Norton Air Force Base in California when he was only 19 years old. After working at several military bases in California, Utah and Arizona, Clyde and his family settled in Sierra Vista, Arizona in 1970. Clyde worked at Fort Huachuca Army Installation as a Division Chief in the Communications Information Systems Directorate (COMISA) until he retired in 1992. His expertise in his field of computer/data processing was well-known and his abilities as a manager were highly respected.
Clyde’s primary passion was the guitar. He taught himself to play as a teenager by listening to his idol, guitarist Chet Akins. Clyde was an excellent guitarist and was often asked to “bring his guitar” when he gathered with family and friends. In the late 1970s, Clyde joined Dave Huntley’s band, Nashville West of Sierra Vista, as the lead guitarist. Nashville West played at numerous events throughout Arizona area until disbanding in 1988.
Clyde’s other passion was riding his Harley Springer motorcycle. Clyde frequently rode with his wife Dolly, his sons and son-in-law, and many friends on numerous trips throughout the United States including trips to Sturgis, South Dakota and Laughlin, Nevada.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Jensen’s Mortuary in Sierra Vista on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 11:00 am.
Memorial contributions may be made to the following organizations Clyde supported: Wounded Warriors Project, Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) or to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014.