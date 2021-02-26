TUCSON — Clyde Moore, came to Sierra Vista in 1976. He was accompanied by his lovely wife Mary and their four boys Stephen, Mark, David, and Timothy. Clyde had accepted the position as executive officer of the Military Intelligence School in Fort Huachuca. This was his last assignment as Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S Amy. A distinguished career of twenty-five years which included several tours in Vietnam and Korea. LTC Moore acquired a highly distinguished military career that includes the Combat Infantry Badge, 2 Purple Hearts, Bronze Star, Expert Parachute, and the highly coveted Silver Star. Clyde relished assignments that took his family to new ventures. The family experienced space available hops to Korea, Taiwan and the Philippines. Although Clyde's attention was in high demand, Sundays were always set aside for family outings. This included walks along Okuma Beach, snorkeling, and visiting The World's Fair in Okinawa (1975).
The Moore family is by heritage a military family and Clyde heighted that legacy by serving over 25 years. Clyde was the middle child of Paul Elwyn Moore and Florence Baldwin French. He is flanked by three younger brothers and three older brothers all of whom have served. Lewis is now the last of the Moore boys. Through the trials of war and peace, it would be the last three years that would challenge Clyde the most. In 2019, two of his sons, Stephen Paul and David Sean passed away. Even through the darkest of times he was a true gentleman. Clyde always had a kind and caring way, friends from his adopted home in Rockyford and Sierra Vista are saddened by the loss. He was active within the Presbyterian Church in Rockyford, Colorado and will be greatly missed on Sunday mornings.
Clyde was a once in a lifetime soul. He will forever be remembered and celebrated by his family and friends.
The viewing between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. on March 3 at Jensen's Funeral Home in Sierra Vista, Services will be held at the Veterans cemetery on Thursday March 4 at 11a.m.
