GLENDALE, ARIZONA—COL Calvin F. Phillips, (USA, Ret), 90, formerly of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away January 7, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. He was born in Berwyn, Illinois and was raised in Glen Ellyn, Illinois. He graduated from Glenbard High School and Michigan State University and was commissioned a 2d Lt in the U.S. Army in 1955. He married Susan Makosky in 1954 and had two children, Gary and Rebecca.
Calvin (Cal) was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin F. Phillips, Sr. and Beulah Walton Phillips, his sister, Barbara (Abernathy) Phillips, his wife, Susan Phillips and grandson Matthew Long.
Cal was a Master Army Aviator (fixed and rotary wing) in the Signal Corps and served in many assignments in Europe and the U.S., as well as two tours in Vietnam. He truly enjoyed working and said he never had a job he didn't like but his true love was being a pilot. After serving his country for 30 years and while working in a joint assignment with the U.S. Air Force at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Cal retired but didn't stay retired for long. He worked in commercial real estate in Albuquerque, New Mexico and when a friend asked him to apply for a position at the Federal Aviation Association he jumped at the chance, it was a perfect fit. After working for the FAA for about 10 years as a Regional Program Manager in Massachusetts and Texas he was finally persuaded to really retire and moved back to Sierra Vista.
Cal was an outdoorsman and whenever he had the chance you could find him swimming, hiking, scuba diving, white water rafting, race walking, playing coed softball on the church team, cross country skiing, and even playing cricket when he was stationed in England. He was intrigued with gadgets, could fix almost anything and had the patience of Job. He loved his church, served as trustee for many years, and worked on numerous projects. He had a great sense of humor, was a man of honor and integrity, always a gentleman, and always there to help others.
Cal married Paula Stafford in 2008 and they enjoyed traveling to Europe, China, Russia, Vietnam, Thailand, England, Costa Rica and the U.S. They loved attending family events, shows, and local events and lived life to the fullest.
Survivors include his loving wife, Paula, his brother Bill (Carol) Phillips; son Gary (Kathiee) Phillips; daughter Becki (Michael) Long; granddaughter Sarah (Theron) Webb; great granddaughter Anna Webb; step-children Scott (Hollie) Stafford; Michael (Ginny) Stafford; Brett (Diane) Stafford; Angela LaZar; and Audrey Faherty; step grandchildren Alexis Faherty; Luke (Kameron) Faherty; Angela Faherty; Jolan LaZar; Carter LaZar, Kaleigh Stafford; Taylor Stafford, Ashley Stafford; Jack Stafford; Tyler Stafford; Tatum Stafford; Trent Stafford; and step- great grandsons Brooks and Baylor Faherty.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, 3 March, at 9:30am at the Sierra Vista Community United Church of Christ (SVCUCC), 240 N. Highway 90 Bypass. Followed by a reception in the Fellowship Hall. Burial will be at 1:00pm at the Fort Huachuca Main Post Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to SVCUCC; Alzheimer's Association, 22512 Gateway Center Dr., Clarksburg, Maryland 20871; Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 40726, Nashville, Tennessee 37204; or to a charity of your choice.