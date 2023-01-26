COL Calvin F. Phillips, (USA, Ret), 90

GLENDALE, ARIZONA—COL Calvin F. Phillips, (USA, Ret), 90, formerly of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away January 7, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. He was born in Berwyn, Illinois and was raised in Glen Ellyn, Illinois. He graduated from Glenbard High School and Michigan State University and was commissioned a 2d Lt in the U.S. Army in 1955. He married Susan Makosky in 1954 and had two children, Gary and Rebecca.

Calvin (Cal) was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin F. Phillips, Sr. and Beulah Walton Phillips, his sister, Barbara (Abernathy) Phillips, his wife, Susan Phillips and grandson Matthew Long.

Tags