Col. Robert B. Strain, United States Air Force, Retired, 89

SIERRA VISTA — Robert B. Strain, better known as Mayor Bob, died at the age of 89 on October 29, 2022, at Canyon Vista Medical Center. Born In Galesburg, Illinois, July 15, 1933, he was the son of George Bradley Strain and Margaret Bruce Strain. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Georgia.

Bob enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1954 with duty in Vietnam and retired in 1984 as a Colonel. In 1988, Bob relocated to Sierra Vista. After retiring from the military, Bob worked for Science Applications International Corporation, retiring in 2001. In 2001 Bob was elected to the Sierra Vista city council, served six years, and was then elected mayor serving four years before retiring in 2011.

