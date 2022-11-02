Col. Robert B. Strain, United States Air Force, Retired, 89

SIERRA VISTA — Robert B. Strain, better known as Mayor Bob, died at the age of 89 on October 29, 2022, at Canyon Vista Medical Center. Born In Galesburg, Illinois, July 15, 1933, he was the son of George Bradley Strain and Margaret Bruce Strain. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Georgia.
Bob enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1954 with duty in Vietnam and retired in 1984 as a Colonel. In 1988, Bob relocated to Sierra Vista. After retiring from the military, Bob worked for Science Applications International Corporation, retiring in 2001. In 2001 Bob was elected to the Sierra Vista city council, served six years, and was then elected mayor serving four years before retiring in 2011.
During the years following Bob’s retirement from the City, Bob was actively engaged in many worthwhile community organizations and endeavors such as: President of Sierra Vista Rotary 2004-2005, Cochise College Foundation board, President Sierra Vista Economic Development Foundation, Cochise Community Foundation, Air Force Association, and Military Officers Association of America. He is a founding member of the Huachuca 50, served on the Sierra Vista Chamber of Commerce
Military Affairs Committee, and was active in the United Veterans Council. Bob’s chairmanship of the Upper San Pedro Partnership was instrumental in organizing a diverse group of people to protect the environment and at the same time protect the future of Ft. Huachuca.
Bob is survived by wife of twenty-three years, Jane C. Livingston-Strain, his three children: Diane Menday (Jeff), Janet Nichting (Tom), Rob Strain (Melodye); the mother of his children, Josephine Strain; and five step-children: Ally Hadfield, David York, Julie Pexioto; and Jane’s two sons Brian Livingston, and Rob Livingston (Jen). Bob leaves many grandchildren: Jeff Menday Jr (Becky), Dan Menday (Erin), Janelle Menday, Kate Nichting, Mark Nichting, Wade Strain, Carter Strain, Owen Livingston, Emily Livingston along with many dear friends as well as his beloved community.
Funeral arrangements are being coordinated by Hatfield Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 12, at 10:00 A.M. at Sierra Evangelical Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner, Sierra Vista, Arizona followed by a lunch reception at Cochise Community College, Community Room, 901 N. Colombo Ave., Sierra Vista, Arizona. Private interment at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cochise College Foundation, Attn: Bob and Jane Strain Scholarship, 4190 W. Hwy 80, Douglas, Arizona 85607 or Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center, 6799 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Marc Kaplan and staff, Prestige Assisted Living, Canyon Vista Medical Center and Cochise Community College.